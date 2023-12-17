ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

