ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

