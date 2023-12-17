Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,908 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Stride by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,905. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

