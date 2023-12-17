Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TALO stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

