Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Teleflex by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

