Truist Financial Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.