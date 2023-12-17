U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,782 shares of company stock worth $1,225,236 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

USB stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.