Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 583,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 586,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Specifically, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,526 shares of company stock worth $2,013,772. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDMY. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

