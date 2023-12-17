VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,701,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

