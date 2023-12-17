Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 21,500 Crane (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

