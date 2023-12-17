Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 26,100 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after purchasing an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $115.77 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.