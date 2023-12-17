Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $2.09 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8 %

Vontier stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

