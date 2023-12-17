Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

