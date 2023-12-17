Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

