Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

