Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 27,456 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 275.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

