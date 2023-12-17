Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.93 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.61.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $21.66 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.