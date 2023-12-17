Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $2.21 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

Universal Display stock opened at $185.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $189.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

