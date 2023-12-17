Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

