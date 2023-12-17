Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $215.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

