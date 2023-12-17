Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

