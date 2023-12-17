Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,447. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.