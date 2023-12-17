Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $260.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

