Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.