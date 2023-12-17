Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.