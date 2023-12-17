Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,925 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.