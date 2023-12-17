Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

