Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $304.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.38.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

