1,132 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $247.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

