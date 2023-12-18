121 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $318.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average is $329.04.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

