121 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CACI International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
CACI International Price Performance
NYSE:CACI opened at $318.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average is $329.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.09.
CACI International Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.
