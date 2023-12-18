1,873 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $233.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

