2,316 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

