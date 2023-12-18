390 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $698.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

