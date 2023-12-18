962 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 962 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $702.81 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $361.62 and a one year high of $720.97. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

