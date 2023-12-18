Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,038 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.