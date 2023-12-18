Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.93 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

