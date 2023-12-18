Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $879,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

