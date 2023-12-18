Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,286 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,589,140. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

