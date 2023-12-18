Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 6,882 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 365,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 365,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Western Digital stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.62. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

