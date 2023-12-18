Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 27,500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $299,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.59. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

