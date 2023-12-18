Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $673,000 Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Playtika by 129.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 96.5% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Playtika by 409.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 18.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

