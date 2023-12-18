Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $20,834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $19,031,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.