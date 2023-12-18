Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

