Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covea Finance’s 6th Largest Position

Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.