Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

