Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $377.85 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $380.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

