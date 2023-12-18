Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is &Partners’ 5th Largest Position

&Partners reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. &Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.