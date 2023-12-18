Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

