Bank of America Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $200.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.27. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $181.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 23.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

