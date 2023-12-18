Barclays PLC Acquires 11,919 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Crocs worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after buying an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CROX opened at $107.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

